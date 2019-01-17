Michael Cohen reportedly gave a tech firm $12,000 and a boxing glove in a Walmart bag to try to rig polls in Trump’s favor

Michael Cohen in early 2015 reportedly paid a small tech firm for an unsuccessful effort to rig two online polls to help then-candidate Donald Trump.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the president’s former lawyer and fixer paid the Virginia-based firm roughly $12,000 and a boxing glove previously worn by a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter carried in a Walmart bag.

Cohen addressed the report in a tweet Thursday in which he said he regretted what he called his “blind loyalty to a man who doesn’t deserve it.”

Michael Cohen paid a tech firm for unsuccessful attempts to rig two online polls in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

The former personal lawyer and fixer for Trump also paid the firm to run a Twitter account, “Women for Cohen,” to help elevate his public profile and present him as a “sex symbol.”

This was revealed in a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday, which Cohen has since largely confirmed.

One of the most remarkable details in the report is the claim that Cohen paid the tech firm, the Virginia-based RedFinch Solutions LLC, with roughly $12,000 to $13,000 and a boxing glove carried in a Walmart bag.

John Gauger, who owns RedFinch, told The Journal that Cohen told him the glove had been worn by a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter.

Cohen has denied paying the firm in such a way, telling The Journal that all payments to Gauger were via check.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Cohen suggested Trump was aware of his efforts to have the polls rigged.

“As for the @WSJ article on poll rigging, what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of @realDonaldTrump @POTUS,” Cohen said. “I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn’t deserve it.”

According to The Journal, the president’s former personal lawyer received a $50,000 reimbursement from Trump for his work with RedFinch.

Cohen in December was sentenced to three years in prison over various crimes he’s pleaded guilty to, including campaign-finance violations linked to payments intended to silence two women who said they had extramarital affairs with Trump. Cohen has said he made these payments at Trump’s direction with the intention of influencing the 2016 election. Trump has denied having affairs with both women.

None of the crimes Cohen pleaded guilty to relate to his interactions with RedFinch.