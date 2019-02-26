Report: Michael Cohen plans to publicly accuse Trump of criminal conduct in office during dramatic testimony in front of Congress

caption Michael Cohen. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, plans to accuse Trump of engaging in criminal conduct while in office, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday morning.

The alleged criminal conduct is related to a hush-money payment that Cohen facilitated to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with Trump about a decade ago, the Journal reported.

It cited an unnamed person familiar with Cohen’s planned testimony to Congress on Wednesday.

The source did not offer any more specifics about the payment before the hearing, which will take place before the House Oversight Committee.

This would mark the first time Cohen accuses Trump of criminal conduct while serving as president.

Cohen is also expected to provide some of Trump’s private financial statements and give what the Journal called “behind-the-scenes” details of working for Trump, the Journal said.

He will say that Trump at times inflated or deflated his net worth for business and personal purposes, including the avoidance of property taxes, the Journal said.

He will also provide evidence of “lies, racism, and cheating” by Trump, the Journal reported its source as saying. Trump reportedly made racist remarks about African-Americans’ intelligence and lifestyle choices.