Michael Cohen said Trump ‘frequently’ told him that Donald Trump Jr. has ‘the worst judgement of anyone in the world’

caption Michael Cohen testifies before Congress; President Donald Trump and his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. source Getty/Getty

Michael Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

In his opening statement, he spoke briefly about the relationship between his former employer, Donald Trump, and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Cohen said Trump “frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world.”

Follow along with our live blog of the hearing here.

President Donald Trump doesn’t think very highly of his oldest son, according to his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Cohen spoke about the relationship between the president and Donald Trump Jr. as he testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

In his opening statement, Cohen said he’s been asked if he was aware of the meeting Trump Jr. had with a Russian operative at Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

While he said he doesn’t have evidence of the meeting, he does have “his suspicions” because of a “peculiar” incident he witnessed in Trump’s office in early June 2016. He said he watched Don Jr. come into the room and walk behind his father’s desk, which was unusual, and then say in a low voice, “the meeting is all set.”

“What struck me as I looked back and thought about that exchange between Don Jr. and his father was, first, that Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world,” Cohen said.

He added: “And also, that Don Jr. would never set up any meeting of any significance alone – and certainly not without checking with his father.”

Read more: The 8 people who were in the room when Donald Trump Jr. met with the Russian lawyer at Trump Tower to get dirt on Clinton

Trump Jr. was likely watching when Cohen made the comment on Wednesday, since he has been actively tweeting about the hearing.

In one tweet, Trump Jr. said Cohen turned on his former boss because he “just wants to be famous.”

“He always wanted his own TV show and the limelight and he couldn’t get it one way he had to try another,” Trump Jr. tweeted.