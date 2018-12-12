People are dragging Michael Cohen for a 2015 tweet about Hillary Clinton after he was sentenced to 3 years in prison

Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to numerous crimes he committed while employed by President Donald Trump.

The sentencing led people to bring up a now-deleted tweet where he said Hillary Clinton would go to prison.

People are making fun of him for it.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal lawyer and fixer, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday – and he’s being widely mocked for it.

Cohen committed the crimes while being employed by Trump. They include lying to Congress about Trump’s plans to develop a hotel in Russia, making illegal hush money payments on the president’s behalf, and breaking a number of financial laws.

Cohen’s sentencing led Vox journalist Aaron Rupar to dig up a now-deleted tweet he made almost exactly three years ago today. Tagging then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, he wrote, “when you go to prison for defrauding America and perjury, your room and board will be free!”

This tweet may have aged more poorly than any tweet in human history pic.twitter.com/dojbUoVWpz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2018

Cohen himself will now go to prison for perjury, among other crimes.

His critics are loving the irony

Another member of the “lock her up” club ends up locked up. https://t.co/B6cQuMhZm5 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 12, 2018

Nope, aged perfectly… karma is sweet and so is this tweet. Also, oh how things have changed in a year …#cohensentencing https://t.co/OIdK2xgy29 — Janebrarian (@JanieH) December 12, 2018

Theres a tweet for everything these days. https://t.co/uDCsx1ReAO — TeamPurpleMN (@TeamPurple_MN) December 12, 2018

Karma has no deadline — marcia (@marcia59028523) December 12, 2018

It's always projection — AcesLow (@Aces_Low) December 12, 2018

Cohen’s attorneys asked US District Judge William H. Pauley III for no prison time, citing Cohen’s cooperation with state and federal investigations surrounding Trump. The judge ultimately hewed close to the recommendation from Southern District of New York prosecutors, who recommended 3.5 years in prison and steep fines.