Michael Cohen was furious at not being offered a job in Trump’s White House — the opposite of what he told Congress — according to a former lawyer for Stormy Daniels

Keith Davidson, a former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, discussed Trump’s payout to his client in an interview with ABC News.

After the release of the Access Hollywood tape in August 2016, he claims Trump’s attorney – Michael Cohen – wanted a hush money deal signed urgently.

Davidson claimed that Cohen was furious when he did not receive a White House job in return for his loyalty after Trump won the presidential election.

Cohen claimed in congressional testimony 2 weeks ago he never not sought a job in the White House.

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said the claim was ‘provable perjury’.

Attorney Keith Davidson, who represented the porn star Stormy Daniels, claimed in a TV interview Monday that Michael Cohen told him he was furious not to be given a job in President Donald Trump’s White House.

His account, given to ABC News, is the opposite to what Cohen told a congressional hearing two weeks ago, and chimes with criticisms of his integrity made by allies of Trump.

Davidson described how he worked with Cohen when arranging money for Daniels to stay silent about an affair with Trump, in the course of which he said Cohen vented about being snubbed for a position in Trump’s administration.

In the interview, Davidson said that the collapse of Trump and Cohen’s relationship may have its roots in Cohen’s anger at having not been rewarded for his loyalty in keeping the president’s alleged affairs out of the news with a White House job.

“He confided in me that he was just beside himself, and, in his words, you know, he said, ‘Can you f—ing believe, after everything I’ve done, he’s not taking me to Washington?'” Davidson recalled. “He felt that it was a personal embarrassment for him, that he was rejected.”

Cohen himself provided a different account of events in testimony to Congress two weeks ago, telling lawmakers that he had no ambitions for a White House job.

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, accused him of perjury over the claims.

Elsewhere in the interview, Davidson also challenged claims by Trump that the payments were not for political reasons and therefore cannot constitute a campaign finance violation.

He said that Cohen urgently sought to reach a agreement to silence his clients after the release of the Access Hollywood tape in October 2016, on which Trump boasted of groping women.

“You cannot talk about Stormy Daniels and the settlement without talking about ‘Access Hollywood,'” Davidson said. “They come hand in hand. It was clear to me that the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape was the motivating factor in this case resolving.”