‘Mattress mogul’ Michael Fux is auctioning off 11 rare supercars from his famous collection, including two Ferraris

Multimillionaire businessman Michael Fux, an avid supercar collector, is now auctioning off 11 cars in his five-garage spanning collection, including three Mercedes-Benzs, one Cadillac, one BMW, and two Porsches, McLarens, and Ferraris, respectively.

The entrepreneur is currently the CEO and founder of Comfort Revolution, which makes memory foam and gel mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

The self-proclaimed “mattress mogul” is not shy about sharing his wealth and car collection on social media. He currently has five garages, according to his Instagram post, and uses the platform to share images of his collection, which includes a brown Porsche 911 Turbo and an orange BMW i8 Roadster.

“Growing up, I bought clunkers because I couldn’t afford anything else. I promised myself that one day, when I could, I’d get them all,” Fux said in an interview with Bed Times Magazine.

Fux eventually wants to put the cars in a museum with proceeds going to the Miami Children’s Hospital in Florida.

Take a look at the 11 cars Fux is auctioning off with Mecum in Kissimmee, Florida in January.

First up is the 1936 Cadillac Series 70 Fleetwood Convertible Coupe. The 135 horsepower and three-speed manual transmission comes from the car’s new-for-1936 Cadillac V-8 engine.

“This rare 1936 Cadillac Series 70 Fleetwood Convertible Coupe is a rolling showcase of mid-’30s style and technology,” Mecum Auctions said in a prepared statement.

The restoration was refreshed in 2015 when the new green paint was added, which contrasts the tan soft top and leather interior.

A 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider is also on the block with only 243 miles logged.

Its 4.3-liter light alloy V8 engine has been painted the classic Corsa Red and comes with a beige leather interior. The Ferrari also has Daytona-style seats and a carbon fiber boot cover that was a $16,616 add-on.

This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG 40th Anniversary has a 6.0-liter V12 engine that gives it 604 horsepower.

The car is 122 miles from new and one of 40 Mercedes-Benz ever produced. It has been painted Mercedes-Benz’s 40th Anniversary Alu Beam Liquid Metal paint. It also includes a 40th anniversary badge.

The 563 horsepower 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is powered by its handbuilt 6.3-liter V8 engine.

The car has logged 824 miles and is one of 541 SLS AMG Coupes produced that year. The interior Arctic White finish contrasts the AMG Le Mans Red finish on both the body of the car and on the wheels’ accents.

Similar to the 2011 model the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster has been fitted with a 6.3-liter V8 engine that gives it a horsepower of 563.

The car is one of the 411 SLS AMG Roadsters that were produced in 2012 and has since been driven 252 miles.

Similar to the 2011 SLS AMG, the Roadster’s interior is mostly Arctic White, including its Rolls-Royce seats, and its exterior has been painted with the AMG LeMans Red finish.

The 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder has a bold Acid Green paint job with an interior of black leather and suede, contrasted by the continuing Acid Green accents.

This 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder is the 43 example of the 918 2015 Spyders ever produced. The plug-in hybrid supercar has logged 510 miles.

Fux had this 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider custom handcrafted for him, including a special order for the white exterior, Rosso Ferrari leather interior, and Filo Speciale Bianco stitching.

The aluminum car has a 3.9-liter, 661 horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 engine that’s logged 307 miles.

The black engine bay is covered in autographs, maybe by the mechanics, which was an optional add on for some Ferraris, according to the online Ferrari forum Ferrari Chat.

This 2016 Porsche 911 R is 60 miles from new and is the 959th of 991 ever produced.

It’s painted white with blue stripes and the interior is donned with black leather. The 500 horsepower car is powered by the classic Porsche 911 4.0-liter flat-6 engine.

The car was fitted with the Light Design Package, which gives it dimmable LEDs in different parts of the interior, and the Sport Chrono Package, which gives the car a “sportier tuning” of the body, engine, and transmission, according to Porsche.

This 2018 BMW M5 First Edition has logged 44 miles with its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine.

It’s painted a Frozen Dark Red Metallic with a Piano Black finish, while the Smoke White leather interior is contrasted by red stitching. It was ordered with the Executive Package.

This 2018 McLaren 720S was featured on the cover of the October 17th issue of the Dupont Registry.

The 710 horsepower car has logged 312 miles with the help of its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

It’s bright red Rolls-Royce Fuxia Fuchsia paint job was done by McLaren’s bespoke division, MSO, and cost $54,000. An additional $34,400 MSO bespoke job was done to fit the interior with white leather and stitching. The interior door application, vent bezels, and pinstripes on the steering wheel and wheels were also done by the automaker.

This is the second of 500 2019 McLaren Sennas to ever be produced, and has logged only 203 miles.

The 789 horsepower car has a top speed of 211 mph and a zero-to-60 time of 2.7 seconds.

Like the other cars up for auction, the Senna has had a paint job upgrade. The Emerald Green tinted exterior and interior carbon cost $43,026 and $43,904, respectively. And the bespoke interior had a price tag of $13,903.