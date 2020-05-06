The legendary Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’ sneakers’ resale price has doubled since Michael Jordan discussed them on ‘The Last Dance’

caption The Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” source Getty/Focus On Sport

Resale prices for the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” have doubled since Sunday’s most recent episodes of “The Last Dance,” according to millennial streetwear blog Highsnobiety.

Released in September 1985 and originally sold for $65, the red, white, and black sneakers are one of Air Jordan’s most iconic and recognizable products.

The most recent release of the sneakers, which came in 2015, sell for an average of $836, according to StockX, however since Sunday, pairs have sold for as much as $1700.

“That sneaker started a revolution, it sparked a fire that even 35 years later still burns bright,” Paul Barber, a sneaker artist and collector from the UK told CNN. “The Jordan 1 is symbolic.”

Sunday’s most recent episodes of ESPN’s 10-part Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” focused heavily on Jordan’s relationship with Nike.

CNN reports that since the first episode of The Last Dance aired on April 19, the average resale price for a pair of Chicagos has been $1,241.

Why are they so expensive?

“People see you in that sneaker and they know instantly that you’re into your kicks. You’ll see people check out your sneakers and they’ll give you a little nod of the head of appreciation.”

In Russ Bengtson’s 2018 Slam Online article titled “Change the Game: How The Air Jordan 1 Transformed Sneaker Culture,” he wrote: “If it’s hard to separate the Air Jordan 1 from sneaker culture, it’s because most of what we know as ‘sneaker culture’ sprung up around the Air Jordan 1 itself.”

Jordans in general are proving popular right now, with the shoes making up four of the top five “most popular” shoes listed on StockX as of Wednesday morning.

caption StockX’s most popular sneakers as of Wednesday morning. source StockX

Sunday’s new episodes shed light on Jordan’s initial reticence to partner with Nike in his early career, with the future GOAT favoring Adidas. Jordan said he was forced by his parents to listen to Nike’s offer, and the rest is history.

“My mother said, ‘You’re going to go listen. You may not like it, but you’re going to go listen,'” Jordan said. “She made me get on that plane and go listen.”

