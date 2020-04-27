Michael Jordan once had to retrieve Dennis Rodman from a Las Vegas hotel room in the middle of a season, all while Carmen Electra hid out of sight

As documented in ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” Dennis Rodman took a vacation to Las Vegas during the 1997-98 season.

When Rodman didn’t return on time, Michael Jordan personally showed up at his hotel to get Rodman up and bring him to practice.

Jordan didn’t realize model and actress Carmen Electra was also in the room and hid behind a couch to avoid being seen by Jordan.

Rodman showed up to practice in pajamas, but according to Jordan, he still went all-out, as was his habit.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michael Jordan had to personally end Dennis Rodman’s vacation during the 1997-98 season, as documented in ESPN’s “The Last Dance.”

In 1998, Rodman asked Bulls head coach Phil Jackson for a vacation. Despite Jordan pleading with Jackson not to let Rodman go, Jackson gave the enigmatic star 48 hours to leave the team. Rodman chose to go to Las Vegas.

According to “The Last Dance,” Rodman was gone for longer than 48 hours. Eventually, Jordan went to go get Rodman to get him back to practice. Jordan showed up at Rodman’s hotel room.

“He didn’t come back on time,” Jordan said in the series. “We had to go get his ass out of bed.”

Little did Jordan know, someone else was in the room with Rodman, hiding: model and actress Carmen Electra.

“There’s a knock on the door; it’s Michael Jordan,” Electra said. “I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that, so I’m just hiding behind the couch with covers over me.”

She said Jordan woke up Rodman and told him to get to practice.

After Dennis Rodman didn't return to the Bulls in time from a Las Vegas escape, Michael Jordan had to go "get his ass out of bed." Carmen Electra hid in the hotel room. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/2yjEhjq4n7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2020

Electra said in the documentary that she began partying with Rodman immediately upon meeting up in Las Vegas. She said she was unfamiliar with the NBA season and didn’t realize that Rodman would normally have been with the team.

“The Last Dance” showed Rodman arriving at Bulls practice wearing pajama bottoms. Jackson told Rodman that he needed to exercise, to which Jordan joked that simply getting Rodman to practice was enough.

According to Jordan, Jackson made the Bulls do a conditioning drill to get Rodman back into shape. In the drill, the Bulls all ran laps, with each player taking turns leading the group. Every player would have to run past the leader before someone new led the charge. Jordan told all of the Bulls to take it easy and keep it to a light jog. Rodman instead ran at nearly a full sprint, which took the Bulls four laps to pass him.

Jordan said it showed Rodman was “always on point.”

Despite Rodman’s self-imposed exile and partying habits, that Jordan would go to personally bring Rodman back showed the forward’s value to the team.