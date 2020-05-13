An English soccer legend told the hilarious story of the time his friend tried and failed to hustle Michael Jordan during a round of golf

caption Michael Jordan. source Getty/Scott Halleran

English soccer legend Gary Lineker says his friend once tried and failed to hustle Michael Jordan over a round of golf.

Lineker says he and a friend who was an ex-pro golfer were hosting Jordan and five of his friends at Sunningdale golf course when the friend made a wager.

“Queeny says: ‘So how much would you like to play for?'” Lineker recalled in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Jordan responded: “Whatever makes you feel uncomfortable, man.”

Never try to hustle Michael Jordan.

That’s the lesson English soccer icon Gary Lineker and his friend learned when they jokingly tried to pull a fast one on the NBA icon during a round of golf.

“Watched episode 8 of the wonderful #TheLastDance. Thought I’d share the story of the day I played golf with Michael Jordan,” Lineker, formerly of Leicester City and FC Barcelona, said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“It was a Thursday night and I got a call from my agent. He said: ‘I’ve had Michael Jordan’s people on the phone and he wants to play at Sunningdale.'”

Sunningdale is a prestigious members only golf club situated just outside of London, and famously appeared in the James Bond classic “Goldfinger.”

“I was a member so he thought I could help.”

Lineker says he then got another call saying how Jordan wanted to bring five friends, including actor Samuel L. Jackson. In order to bring in that many people to the club, Lineker said he needed another member, so he drafted in the help of a friend called “Queeny” who was a member of the club and a former European Tour golfer.

Lineker didn’t share the friend’s full name, but it was likely Michael King, a former pro, who played in the 1979 Ryder Cup.

“Thankfully [Queeny] was free and available. I turned up at 8.30am,” Lineker continued. “There they were, six of them, five giant basketball players and Samuel L Jackson ambling around, putting and smoking cigars.

“We introduced ourselves and headed to the first tee. Now, my mate Queeny liked a bet on the golf course and I’m sure he won’t mind me saying [he] was a bit of a hustler.

“So we’re all stood on the first tee and Queeny says in his slightly posh voice: ‘So Michael would you like a bet, a little wager?” Michael says: ‘Sure, man.’ Queeny says: ‘So how much would you like to play for?’

“Michael takes a puff on his cigar, looks straight at him, smiles and says: ‘Whatever makes you feel uncomfortable, man.’ Mr Jordan had already won the day.”

Episode eight of The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary about Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, focused heavily on Jordan’s gambling tendencies.

During the episode, it was revealed that Jordan had once bet his Ferrari on a three-point shootout with teammate Jamal Crawford, and that he had lost over $1.2 million wagering on golf games, according to the New York Post.

