Michael Jordan once took a teammate to meet Jay-Z after he told him he was a huge fan of the rap mogul

Former Chicago Bulls player Jamal Crawford says he and Michael Jordan got “so tight” that the NBA icon once introduced him to Jay-Z after expressing his admiration for the rap mogul.

Crawford joined the Bulls in 2000, just after Jordan had retired from the NBA for a second time. His relationship with Jordan started however after his father told him that Jordan was an admirer of his game.

“When I was in college going through the draft process my dad was like, ‘Hey Michael Jordan loves your game. I’m like- dad?” Crawford told the Bulls Talk Podcast. “This is before social media; this is before any of that so I’m like, ‘Dad, get out of here. There’s no way you can know that Michael Jordan likes my game.’

“So I get drafted to the Bulls my rookie year, and early one morning, it was like 6 a.m., Tim Grover calls me and he’s like ‘MJ said you can meet him. Come down now.'”

Crawford said he went, and after a 45 minute chat, Jordan invited him to meet up in the summer. From there, their relationship blossomed, and they began to regularly play pick-up games together.

“That kind of went into me meeting Jay-Z,” Crawford added. “Imagine getting so tight with Michael Jordan you’re like ‘Hey I wanna meet Jay-Z and he’s like ‘OK,’ and he makes it happens like that. It was unbelievable.”

In 2016, Crawford told The Herd Jordan was “flawless” and “the best player ever.” In 2017, he extended that same sentiment to Jay-Z, simply tweeting: “Jay-Z is the greatest.”

Jay Z is the greatest.. — ???? Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 30, 2017

