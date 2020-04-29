A former college coach said Michael Jordan once ran a 4.38 second 40-yard dash. If he’d done that at the 2020 NFL Combine, he’d have been the 5th fastest athlete.

caption Micheal Jordan during his time with the North Carolina Tar Heels. source Getty/Bettmann

Michael Jordan once ran a 40-yard-dash in an astonishing 4.38 seconds, says one of his former college coaches, Roy Williams.

Williams, who was an assistant coach at University of North Carolina in Jordan’s sophomore year in 1982, recalled the moment he witnessed Jordan’s blazing run whilst speaking on FOX Sports Radio on Monday.

“I’ll never forget this,” Williams said. “His sophomore year he ran the 40-yard. He crossed the line and I looked an I said ‘wow.'”

Williams said he looked down at his stopwatch to see 4.38, before asking Jordan to repeat the run, this time with multiple people tracking the time.

“Too fast for you, huh?” was Jordan’s response to being asked to run again. “He goes back to the line and runs it again, and all of us got below 4.40.”

To put Jordan’s speed in context, only four players recorded a time faster than 4.38 in the dash at the 2020 NFL combine – and none of them was 6’6 tall and 215 pounds.

In the 1982 season, Williams and Jordan helped the North Carolina Tar Heels to only its third ever national title. Williams eventually left the school to become the head coach at Kansas in 1988, however returned to North Carolina as head coach in 2003, where he remains to this day.

Jordan spent two more years with the Tar Heels, before being drafted to the Chicago Bulls in 1984 as third overall pick.

