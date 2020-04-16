Michael Jordan says people will think he’s a ‘horrible guy’ after watching ‘The Last Dance,’ the hotly anticipated documentary about his career

caption Michael Jordan. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Michael Jordan says “The Last Dance,” a hotly anticipated documentary about his career, will make people think he is a “horrible guy.”

The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary detailing the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season, premieres on ESPN April 19.

“When people see this footage I’m not sure they’re going to be able to understand why I was so intense,” said Jordan, according to director Jason Hehir speaking with The Athletic.

“When you see the footage of [me with Scott Burrell], you’re going to think that I’m a horrible guy.”

Hehir added that Jordan told him he was particularly worried about footage involving both him and former teammate Scotty Burrell.

“When you see the footage of [me riding with Scott Burrell], you’re going to think that I’m a horrible guy. But you have to realize that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we’re facing the Indiana’s and Miami’s and New York’s in the Eastern Conference.

“He needed to be tough and I needed to know that I could count on him. And those are the kind of things where people see me acting the way I acted in practice, they’re not going to understand it.”

