Michael Jordan once turned down $100 million for the use of his name, likeness, and a 2-hour appearance at an event

Micheal Jordan is the richest athlete in the world, with much of his wealth coming with his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets and his long relationship with Nike.

While Jordan has served as a brilliant pitchman for brands including Nike, McDonald’s, Gatorade, and Hanes, he’s not willing to put his name to just any product, even if it means turning down an impressive payday.

According to Jordan’s agent David Falk, Jordan once turned down an offer worth $100 million for his name and likeness, as well as a two-hour event appearance.

“He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in,” Falk said.

Michael Jordan is the richest athlete alive.

Even though the biggest stars in basketball can now in three years make as much as Jordan did through the entirety of his playing career, Jordan’s net worth eclipses that of every other athlete on the planet thanks mostly to a few smart investments and some extremely profitable branding relationships.

Jordan’s ties to Nike are well-documented, and his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets went a long way in securing his billionaire status. In addition to Nike, Jordan has also served as a pitchman for brands including Gatorade, McDonald’s, and Hanes.

But while Jordan clearly has embraced the use of his celebrity in sales, he’s not one to take any offer on the table.

According to his agent David Falk, Jordan has turned down some deals that most athletes would jump at the opportunity to take.

Speaking with WFAN’s Boomer & Gio with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, Falk said that Jordan once turned down a $100 million offer to use his name and likeness, and make a brief appearance for a brand.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million,” Falk said. “All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal, and he turned it down. God bless him. He’s been so successful. It gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

Boomer & Gio spoke with MJ's agent David Falk about Jordan declining a 9 figure endorsement deal. ???? ????️@WFANmornings pic.twitter.com/hCoZLFcjW7 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 1, 2020

Falk said that it wasn’t the only impressive deal that Jordan has turned down in recent years. While in Asia with the Hornets a few seasons ago for a preseason game, Falk said that Jordan was offered $7 million to take part in a golf tournament, but turned the offer down.

Other athletes such as Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James have built impressive business empires of their own throughout their careers, with James expected to cross the billionaire threshold sooner rather than later.

But if Jordan is capable of turning down $100 million offers, there’s a good chance he’s going to continue his reign as the world’s richest athlete for quite some time.

