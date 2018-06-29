Michael Moore gives details on his anti-Trump documentary, and shares the release date

caption Michael Moore in “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” source Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Michael Moore went on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday and revealed details and a clip of his upcoming documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

The movie will focus on the presidency of Donald Trump.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker also said the movie will be released in theaters on September 21.

On Thursday, Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore paid a visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to give a first glimpse at his upcoming documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

The project will be a look at President Trump and the current state of the country. And in typical Moore fashion, the filmmaker will be front and center throughout the story.

Moore showed a clip of the movie during his chat with Colbert. It showed Moore pulling up to the gates of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (or “the Southern White House,” as Moore refers to it in the clip), and asking to see Trump. It’s one of those classic bits you see in all of his movies: Showing up unannounced and trying to get time with the big name he’s focused his story on. At one point while talking to security, he says, “Just tell him it’s me,” referring to Trump.

Moore ended up not getting any time with the president while shooting that footage. After the clip, Colbert asked Moore if he was civil when he went to Mar-a-Largo.

“I am as civil as any Eagle Scout, Catholic altar boy could be, when confronted with the devil,” Moore answered.

Moore also talked to Colbert about the current state of the country, including Trump’s zero tolerance policy and the thousands of children who have been split up by their parents because of it. Moore said now when he picks up the newspaper everyday he cries.

“We’re not talking about political differences,” he told Colbert. “We’re talking about thousands of children being kidnapped and put in jails.”

It’s unclear how much of what’s going on in the country now will be in Moore’s movie. He has hinted on Twitter that it might be more than just Trump he’ll be touching on.

In one recent tweet, Moore wrote, “I know Roseanne. And I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they knew me…” He then tweeted a clip where he was a guest on Roseanne Barr’s late 1990s show, “The Roseanne Show,” and the guests were Moore and Trump. In the clip, Trump congratulates Moore on his documentary, “Roger & Me,” and says jokingly to him, “I hope you never do one on me.”

I know Roseanne. And I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they knew me… pic.twitter.com/vW81Gq7s1i — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 30, 2018

Moore told Colbert that “Fahrenheit 11/9” (which refers to the date Trump was elected president), will be released September 21.

Originally, Moore was to release the movie through Harvey and Bob Weinstein, who had bought the worldwide rights to the movie. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will now be released through upstart Briarcliff Entertainment, the new company from veteran film executive Tom Ortenberg, who stepped down as CEO of Open Road Films last year.

Watch the entire Micheal Moore “Late Show” interview below: