Michael Page: Skilled employment in technology roles to push Thailand 4.0 agenda and economy forward in 2020

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 12 December 2019 – Thailand is poised to enter the new decade steered by strong business fundamentals and the government’s business-friendly agenda — the Thailand 4.0 drive. This initiative is anticipated to move Thailand up the economic value chain and usher in further investments across a variety of industries including Artificial Intelligence, agritech, infrastructure, manufacturing and automation.





Details from the Michael Page Thailand Employment Outlook 2020 highlights more efforts to improve economic growth by migrating from an industry-driven economy to a technology-centric one. This race for change will bring on continuous adaptation of emerging technologies in the country.





Kristoffer Paludan, Regional Director of Michael Page Thailand comments, “Thailand’s business leaders have acknowledged the importance of embracing emerging technologies to maximise opportunities in the new digital transformation economy. Local companies have also started to adopt more digitally-focused solutions. Technology will lead the value add across businesses and encompass all areas of growth to drive the economy forward.”





Other findings from the Michael Page Thailand Employment Outlook 2020 reveal that in order to fulfill Thailand’s ambition of disruptive innovation, the skills required will be in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity and IT infrastructure. The application of these technology skills will be seen in a majority of industries including transport, distribution, FMCG, business serves and real estate.





With continued progress in e-commerce, an increasing number of professionals tasked with implementing new software technologies across mobile and skilled in mobile development will be in demand. Qualified candidates can expect a 25 — 30% average salary increase when switching jobs within similar industries.







“Businesses outside of technology are also implementing automation and digitising processes in order to streamline operations. This is increasingly evident in the transport and distribution sector due to Thailand’s e-commerce boom as well as moves from FMCG companies to adopt omnichannel strategies when acquiring new consumers,” observes Kristoffer Paludan.





Download the full Michael Page Thailand Employment Outlook 2020 report here.

Editor’s notes: The Michael Page Thailand Employment Outlook 2020 is derived from 1,000 data points in our proprietary data and network in Thailand, which includes job advertisements and placements from July 2018 to June 2019.



