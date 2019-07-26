2 long-standing Michael Phelps world records have been broken in one week, and he handled it graciously

caption Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps’ record in the 100-meter butterfly. source Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang/Getty Images

Two of Michael Phelps’ three individual world records have been broken this week.

Kristof Milak of Hungary broke Phelps’ 200-meter butterfly record on Wednesday, and the American swimmer Caeleb Dressel broke Phelps’ 100-meter butterfly record on Friday.

Phelps handled both occasions graciously, acknowledging the frustration of seeing his records go down but congratulating both swimmers on their feats.

Michael Phelps has seen two of his three world records fall within days of each other.

On Wednesday, the Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak, 19, broke Phelps’ 18-year-old world record in the 200-meter butterfly. Milak posted a time of 1:50.37 at the FINA World Championships, topping Phelps’ 1:51.51.

On Friday, the American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, 22, topped Phelps’ 10-year-old record in the 100-meter butterfly, posting a time of 49.50, beating Phelps’ 49.82.

Phelps handled the news graciously in both cases.

“As frustrated as I am to see that record go down, I couldn’t be happier to see how he did it,” Phelps told The New York Times after Milak’s race. “That kid’s last 100 was incredible. He put together a great 200 fly from start to finish.”

Phelps congratulated Milak on Instagram too.

According to The Times’ Karen Crouse, Milak used to study Phelps’ races, looking for ways to improve his form in the butterfly.

Phelps also posted an Instagram on Friday for Dressel’s world record.

Dressel replied: “I appreciate you and what you’ve done for us.”

Dressel has emerged as one of the greatest butterfly swimmers in history. According to SwimSwam, he holds six of the 10 best times in the 100-meter butterfly.

According to NBC’s Nick Zaccardi, Phelps has just one individual world record standing, in the 400-meter IM.