Michael Phelps worries that we could see more athlete suicides due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponement

caption The most decorated Olympian of all time said he’s worried that the delay of the Games could have an adverse effect on athletes’ mental health. source Otto Greule Jr./Getty

Editor’s note: This post discusses suicide, anxiety, and depression.

Michael Phelps broke his silence on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponement.

The most decorated Olympian of all time said he’s worried that the delay of the Games could have an adverse effect on athletes’ mental health.

“I really, really hope we don’t see an increase in athlete suicide rates because of this,” he told NBC Sports. “Because the mental health component is by far the biggest thing here.”

Since his last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Phelps has shifted his attention to advocating for mental health services and opening up about his own struggles with anxiety, depression, and thoughts of suicide.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michael Phelps won’t compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but he’s still weighing in on the Games’ historic postponement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The most decorated Olympian of all time says he’s worried about how the delay of the upcoming games could adversely impact the mental health of Olympic athletes.

“I really, really hope we don’t see an increase in athlete suicide rates because of this,” he told NBC Sports. “Because the mental health component is by far the biggest thing here. This postponement is uncharted waters. We’ve never seen this before.”

“It was the right decision, but it breaks my heart for the athletes,” he added.

caption Ever since he retired from professional competition after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Phelps has shifted his focus from swimming to mental health advocacy. source Paul Gilham/Getty

Phelps has been public about his own struggles with anxiety, depression, and even thoughts of suicide in recent years. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist was twice arrested driving under the influence during his Olympics career and eventually checked into a rehab clinic in Arizona to get the help he needed.

To this day, Phelps says he struggles with maintaining his mental health. He admitted that he believes he would have struggled with news of the Olympics postponement had he been training to compete this summer.

“If this happened to me, and I was in a bad place mentally,” he said. “I would have unraveled. As someone who has gone through some really deep stages of depression, and still deals with it, I hope and pray that every one of these athletes gets help with the mental health part of this situation. This is a very big thing, and we can’t even leave our houses now. So if you’re an athlete, go online, pick up the phone, find somebody to talk to.”

Despite acknowledging the negative impact the Olympics postponement may have on athletes’ mental health, Phelps implored those who were planning to compete to “look at this as an opportunity.”

“It’s an opportunity for another year to work on fine-tuning some small things that are going to help you make a big difference,” he said in an appearance on NBC’s TODAY Monday morning.

"For the athletes it's tough… we know exactly when it's going to come and our bodies are ready for it and then we have to wait," says @MichaelPhelps on the postponement of the 2020 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/iCVv6W7Qlw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 6, 2020

Ever since he retired from professional competition after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Phelps has shifted his focus from swimming to mental health advocacy. The 28-time Olympic medalist has a deal with Talkspace, an online counseling service that he hopes will help reduce the stigma and financial burden surrounding therapy.

caption Michael Phelps competes in the Men’s 200 LC Meter Butterfly prelim in 2015. source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

He’s voicing a similar message to athletes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are in a spot where you need help, to reach out and ask for help,” Phelps said. “It was something that was very difficult for me to do and I can understand if somebody’s going through that. And also, at the same time, it’s something that changed my life. To be honest, it saved my life.”

“I am still, myself, reaching out for help,” he added. “I still have a therapist that I talk to and they help me just be me.”