Michael Rubin and Meek Mill will speak about better capitalism and criminal justice reform at IGNITION 2018

caption Michael Rubin (left) and Meek Mill. source Fanatics; Roc Nation; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Billionaire entrepreneur Michael Rubin will join multiplatinum-selling hip-hop artist Meek Mill onstage at IGNITION 2018 for a Better Capitalism keynote discussion covering a number of pressing topics, including the capitalist case for criminal justice reform.

Meek Mill has firsthand experience with the issue – he was sent to prison in November 2017 for technical probation violations, resulting in outraged protests from fans and supporters, including celebrities like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart.

Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, first met Meek Mill at an NBA All-Star game in 2014 and the two became fast friends. And when Meek Mill went to prison, Rubin helped to draw attention to the perceived injustice and generate public support for his release. Meek Mill was released on bail in April, and, since then, he and Rubin have joined forces to launch a foundation dedicated to criminal justice reform.

Rubin, the founder and executive chairman of Fanatics, Rue Gilt Groupe, and ShopRunner, has long disrupted the retail industry and became a billionaire at 39. He credits Meek Mill with opening his eyes to the realities of life in America. Speaking about Rubin, Meek Mill told the Associated Press: “I just think he’s a good-hearted person being that he’s somebody worth billions of dollars and still uses his resources to stand up for people who don’t have the money to be able to fight the errors of the criminal justice system.”

Rubin and Meek Mill are part of an all-star lineup of influential business leaders, entrepreneurs, inventors, artists, and change-makers at IGNITION 2018.

Check out the full speaker lineup and don’t wait to register.

To keep up with IGNITION news, join our mailing list and you’ll be the first to get updates on our speakers and agenda.