A punter from Arizona State became the breakout star of the NFL combine after out-benching his peers in the bench press

Arizona State punter Michael Turk did 25 repetitions of 225 lb on the bench press at the NFL combine.

Turk’s reps were more than every wide receiver, all but one tight end, and 19 offensive linemen at the combine.

Turk’s number even beat some of the best defensive players in the NFL, like Jadeveon Clowney and Frank Clark.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Arizona State punter Michael Turk made a name for himself at the NFL combine in a way few players of his position usually do – the bench press.

On Thursday, Turk, who is listed 6-foot, 226 lb, did 25 repetitions of 225 lb on the bench press, a modern record for punters, according to NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread.

To put his feat into perspective, Turk out-benched every wide receiver at the combine and all but one tight end. He also beat out 19 offensive linemen.

According to CBS’s Gabriel Fernandez, Turk’s also number bests some of the best defensive players in the NFL, including Jadeveon Clowney (21 in 2014), Frank Clark (19 in 2015), Chandler Jones (22 in 2012), and DeMarcus Lawrence (20 in 2014).

The NFL tweeted a video of Turk’s performance. The room grew increasingly louder with each rep.

PUNTER POWER.@ASUFootball punter Michael Turk puts up 25 reps on the bench press! #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/gI8sK8IjnT — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2020

While upper-body strength may not be as crucial to a punter’s job as some other positions, his lower-body isn’t lacking in strength either. In two college seasons. Turk averaged 46 yards per punt, with a longest punt of 75 yards.

Turk is the nephew of former NFL punter Matt Turk.