Michaels is having a big Christmas tree sale — save up to 60% on all artificial trees

Dominique McIntee, Business Insider US
Michaels Store Instagram

‘Tis the season for holiday sales – and not just the ones on Christmas gifts. Right now, Michaels is running its annual “Tremendous Tree Event,” which means you can save up to 60% on faux Christmas trees. The brand is also having a sale on festive decor, most of which is currently 50% off.

As part of the sale, many bestselling Christmas trees that are normally over $100 are now under $40. Plus, trees that are $49 and up will ship for free, making this sale especially timely for anyone who wants to avoid a trip to the store or tree farm.

You can shop by tree size, shape, lights, color, and price. And since most Michaels trees are backed by limited warranties, you won’t have to worry about replacing your tree any time soon.

Shop Michaels Christmas tree sale

