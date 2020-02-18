Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has qualified to join the Democratic presidential debates for the first time.

He will join other Democratic candidates on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Bloomberg qualified thanks to a new national poll in which he received 19% support, second only to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

He therefore meets the threshold of 10% or more support in a national poll, as required by the Democratic National Committee to attend the debate on Wednesday.

Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a Tuesday statement that the candidate is “looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country.”

“The opportunity to discuss his workable and achievable plans for the challenges facing this country is an important part of the campaign process,” Sheekey added.

Since entering the presidential race as a latecomer in November, Bloomberg has poured $400 million of his own money into ads promoting his candidacy and attacking President Donald Trump, hiring a wide network of campaign officials to roll out his campaign on the ground.

As his campaign gathers momentum in the polls he’s attracted criticism from rival candidates, including Sanders, who have focused on controversial statements Bloomberg has made in the past and his ties to New York’s financial elite.

Bloomberg’s five rivals for the presidential nomination are expected to focus their attacks on him in Wednesday’s debate.

Bloomberg is not taking part in the first Democratic primaries, including Saturday’s primary in Nevada, and the previous Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. He will enter the contest on March 3, or Super Tuesday, when the greatest number of US states hold primary ballots.