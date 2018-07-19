Eat better and cheaper as a whopping 50 hawkers and casual eateries make it to this year’s Michelin Bib Gourmand list

Muthu’s Currinary CEO Kasivishvanaath Ayyakkannu (left) and operations director Srinivasan Ayyakkannu pose with their famous fish head curry. The Straits Times

Fifty hawker stalls and casual restaurants are on this year’s Bib Gourmand list, up from last year’s 38. Michelin inspectors compile it from a shortlist of establishments that serve both quality and value for money food that cost no more than S$45 ($33).

The expanded list was released on Wednesday (July 18), a week ahead of the 2018 Michelin Guide where Singapore restaurants that have received its coveted stars will be announced.

Seventeen out of the 50 on the Bib Gourmand list are new entrants, including hipster nasi lemak restaurant The Coconut Club, zi char joint Sik Bao Sin in Geylang, local favourite Muthu’s Curry, and snack stall Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff.

Five from last year were dropped – Peony Jade, Shish Mahal, 328 Katong Laksa, Liang Zhao Ji Duck Rice and Tsuta Ramen.

View the full Bib Gourmand list here to see if your favourite is on it.