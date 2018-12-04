Michelle Obama says she was terrified of falling over on camera: ‘One of my primary goals for the eight years was to never become a meme’

caption Michelle Obama speaks at The Royal Festival Hall in London on Monday. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Michelle Obama said that one of her biggest fears as as First Lady was falling over in public and the clip becoming a meme.

“One of my primary goals for the eight years was to never become a meme,” she said.

She said that her last thought before she walks on to a stage is “don’t fall.”

She was particularly afraid of falling when she met the Queen.

Michelle Obama said that one of her primary goals for her eight years as first lady was to avoid falling over and becoming a meme.

Speaking in London on Monday, the former First Lady said that the possibility of falling over at a public appearance is always on her mind.

“Of course your head is spinning because first of all I’m trying not to fall, which is a major thing that I think about in public,” she said, according to MailOnline. “If you’re thinking about my thoughts when I come out on stage it’s ‘don’t’ fall.’

“One of my primary goals for the eight years was to never become a meme.”

Read More: Michelle Obama on Sheryl Sandberg’s ‘lean in’ strategy: ‘That s— doesn’t work all the time’

Obama was speaking about fear of falling over when she met the Queen, when she famously broke royal protocol and touched the monarch.

Obama said she had “all this protocol buzzing in my head” when she was due to be picked up by Her Majesty in person, and driven by her to Windsor Castle.

“I was like ‘don’t trip down the stairs and don’t touch anybody, whatever you do’ and so the Queen says ‘just get in, sit wherever.’

“And she’s telling you one thing and you’re remembering protocol and she says ‘Oh it’s all rubbish, just get in'”

“I touched her. After all those protocol lessons, I was human,” Obama said.