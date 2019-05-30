18 showstopping outfits Michelle Obama has worn on her book tour

caption Michelle Obama at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 11, 2019. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images

From November 2018 to May 2019, Michelle Obama toured the country to promote her recent memoir, “Becoming.”

Throughout her many appearances, the former first lady wore a number of showstopping looks that often received as much praise as her novel has. In New York City, for example, Obama donned a pair of sparkling boots to create her boldest look to date. And in Stockholm, the author chose to wear a sleek pantsuit that was both elegant and stylish.

Now that the “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” tour has come to an end, here’s a look back at some of the best outfits she wore on the road.

To kick off the tour in her hometown of Chicago, Michelle Obama donned a sparkling off-the-shoulder shirt.

She paired the top with white, high-waisted pants, and styled her hair in loose waves.

Two days later in Inglewood, California, the author opted for a classic pantsuit.

caption Michelle Obama and Tracee Ellis Ross in Inglewood, California, on November 15, 2018. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

During the event, she was interviewed by actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

Obama added a touch of glam to her black pantsuit while in Washington D.C.

Her double-breasted suit jacket featured rows of sparkling jewels hanging from its left lapel.

To switch things up in Massachusetts, Obama chose a bright-blue jumpsuit.

caption Michelle Obama and journalist Michelle Norris in Massachusetts on November 24, 2018. source Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Her long-sleeved ensemble was made from satin, and featured white charms on the tie around her waist.

For her second appearance in DC, Obama wore a printed pantsuit.

To complete the look, Obama accessorized with multiple layers of dark necklaces.

Obama went for a bold look while speaking at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For her fifth night on tour, the multihyphenate star wore a red pantsuit that tied at the waist. She paired the look with terra-cotta heels.

While in New York City, Obama wore a chic all-white ensemble.

Her grid-style ankle boots, however, stole the show.

For yet another classic look, the author chose a black and white pantsuit with fringe details.

caption Michelle Obama and Reese Witherspoon in Denver, Colorado, on December 13, 2018. source Andy Cross/Getty Images

The fringe on her sleeves appears to have been striped black and white, making her jacket standout even more.

The two-piece set Obama wore in California mixed the styles of a pantsuit and satin pajamas.

caption Michelle Obama at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on December 14, 2018. source MediaNews Group/The Mercury News/Getty Images

While Obama wore a number of silky outfits throughout her tour, this pink ensemble was one of her most stylish.

During her second New York City stop, Obama wore one of her boldest ensembles to date.

Her look included a yellow, shirt-style dress made from satin, as well as a $3,900 pair of sparkling Balenciaga boots.

The author wowed the crowed in Austin, Texas, while wearing an orange shirt and matching pants.

caption Michelle Obama at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on February 28, 2019. source Rick Kern/Getty Images

The sleeves on Obama’s satin top were especially striking, as they has extra pieces of fabric that dangled from each wrist.

Once again in March, Obama incorporated leisure-inspired attire into her onstage look.

caption Michelle Obama at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, on March 24, 2019. source Jim Bennett/Getty Images

She wore a printed robe over a satin black top and matching printed pants.

Obama looked stunning when she took the stage in Stockholm, Sweden.

caption Michelle Obama at the Ericsson Globe Aren in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 10, 2019. source Michael Campanella/Getty Images

For the event, she wore a fitted pantsuit with high-waisted pants and a cropped jacket. Obama completed the look with a sparkling pair of white pumps.

She changed things up the next day while in Oslo, Norway.

caption Michelle Obama at the Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, on April 11, 2019. source Rune Hellestad – Corbis/Getty Images

She ditched her white pantsuit for a black and green ensemble that had sparkles down each jacket sleeve and a satin belt around her waist.

The author looked elegant in April while visiting London, UK.

caption Michelle Obama at the O2 Arena in London, England, on April 14, 2019. source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Her one-piece outfit included long pants and three-quarter-length sleeves. The top of her look was also embellished with white, gold, and yellow beads across its sleeves and neckline.

She then experimented with bold prints two days later.

caption Michelle Obama at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, on April, 16, 2019. source Charles Platiau/Reuters

Of all the satin suits she wore on tour, this orange and white striped one was the boldest.

Obama wore a purple pantsuit while speaking in early May.

caption Michelle Obama at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 11, 2019. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Her satin suit was completed with a sparkling black top and golden belt buckle.

Most recently, Obama wore a daring jumpsuit in Sunrise, Florida.

The author chose a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. For some extra coverage, Obama donned a sheer, thin sweater.