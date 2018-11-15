People are obsessing over Michelle Obama’s hair on the cover of Essence

Michelle Obama is on the December and January issue of Essence wearing a curly hairstyle.

Essence said it’s the first time the former first lady has worn her hair like this for a magazine cover.

Her hairstylist told Refinery29 in 2017 that Obama had “been natural for the past seven years,” making this her eighth.

Michelle Obama is currently promoting her new memoir “Becoming” and is gracing some magazine covers in the process.

Essence revealed a look at Obama on the cover of its December and January issue on Thursday. In the photos taken by photographer Miller Mobley, the former first lady can be seen wearing a curly hairstyle.

According to Essence, this is the first time we’ve seen Obama wear curls like this for a major magazine cover.

Stars like Tyra Banks and Keke Palmer have inspired many by embracing their natural hair recently, and Obama appears to be striking a similar cord on social media. People are calling the look “breathtaking” and “everything and then some.”

First Lady Michelle Obama glowing and with her natural hair on the cover of Essence is everything and then some. pic.twitter.com/Kbwq7HtSLx — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) November 15, 2018

Michelle Obama looking ever so breathtaking on the cover of the December and January issue of @Essence ✨ pic.twitter.com/6jfH4EapYx — Integr8Africa (@Integr8Africa) November 15, 2018

I was sooo waiting & wanting kinky- curly & texturized haired Michelle Obama. Can't wait for my issue. — I'm Black Blackity Black Black Black (@tking317) November 15, 2018

Beautiful on every level! — Anita Minton (@AnitaMinton3) November 15, 2018

But why did she wait so long for this hair. It's everything — Urban Rising Group (@UrbanRisingIntl) November 15, 2018

Obama’s hairstylist Johnny Wright told Refinery29 in 2017 that Obama had “been natural for the past seven years,” which makes 2018 her eighth year.

“She’s always embraced her natural hair,” he told Refinery29. “For the looks she was going for and the stories she wanted to tell, I styled her hair straight. There wasn’t any lack of embracing her curls. It’s just what she wanted to do.”

The December and January issue of Essence will be released on November 23.

