Michelle Obama says her daughter Sasha makes her and Barack feel ‘inadequate’

Anjelica Oswald, Insider
  • Michelle Obama spoke about life outside of the White House while on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night while promoting her new book, “Becoming.”
  • She said that she and President Barack Obama are “boring” and said that their youngest daughter Sasha, 17, makes them feel “inadequate.”
  • “We have a teenager at home, and she makes us feel inadequate every day,” Michelle said to audience laughter. “Our self-esteem is low.”
  • “Becoming” was released on Wednesday, November 13. The book is full of candid thoughts from the former First Lady, as well as stories about her time in the White House.
  • Watch the interview below.

