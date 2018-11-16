Michelle Obama says her daughter Sasha makes her and Barack feel ‘inadequate’

- Michelle Obama spoke about life outside of the White House while on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night while promoting her new book, “Becoming.”
- She said that she and President Barack Obama are “boring” and said that their youngest daughter Sasha, 17, makes them feel “inadequate.”
- “We have a teenager at home, and she makes us feel inadequate every day,” Michelle said to audience laughter. “Our self-esteem is low.”
- “Becoming” was released on Wednesday, November 13. The book is full of candid thoughts from the former First Lady, as well as stories about her time in the White House.
- Watch the interview below.
