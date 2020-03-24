Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres that there’s ‘a little Netflix and chilling’ going on while self isolating with Barack

Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres over the phone that she and Barack have been “Netflix and chilling” while stuck in self-isolation.

Obama said: “We’re just trying to keep a routine going, but we also got a little Netflix and chilling happening.”

DeGeneres rang Obama on Monday, continuing her recent streak of phoning celebrity friends for a chat.

Obama also said that she hopes her kids use this time to realize that “we can do with a lot less.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ellen DeGeneres has spent the last week in self-isolation from the coronavirus ringing any celebrity friend who will pick up the phone, including Kevin Hart, and celebrity couples John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

On Monday, DeGeneres rang former first lady Michelle Obama – and Obama told DeGeneres that she and Barack are “Netflix and chilling” while in self-isolation together.

“We’re just trying to structure our days. Everybody’s home. The girls are back cos colleges are now online, so they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes,” Obama told DeGeneres.

“We’re just trying to keep a routine going, but we also got a little Netflix and chilling happening,” Obama said.

Obama also stressed the importance of using this time as wisely as possible, which, for her, means teaching her kids that “we can do with a lot less.”

“This is like no other time in history, particularly for our kids who are so used to being occupied and stimulated all the time,” Obama told DeGeneres.

“On the positive side [of the coronavirus], I know for us, it’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions, and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers,” Obama said.

“It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have, when times are bad having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less. I think that’s an important lesson I want my kids to understand as they get out there in the world.”

Obama continued: “Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes, cos that’s really what it’s all about. Now we’re just happy that we’re together, that everybody is healthy and safe. Who cares about the other stuff.”

Read more:

Watch an incredibly bored Ellen DeGeneres call Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, and Adam Levine while self-isolating

Kevin Hart told Ellen he’d been ‘bombing a lot’ trying stand-up in front of his family while self-isolating: ‘It’s a stupid household’

David Blaine tried to teach Ellen DeGeneres a magic trick in isolation – but she couldn’t get the hang of it