Michelle Obama gave Meghan Markle parenting advice in British Vogue’s September issue: ‘Savour it all’

caption Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle. source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex interviewed Michelle Obama for British Vogue’s upcoming September issue, and the former first lady certainly didn’t hold back.

A prominent theme throughout the rare interview was motherhood, and Obama even gave her best parenting tips to Meghan Markle, who gave birth to baby Archie back in May.

Obama said she wanted Markle to “savour” having a newborn baby, and added that she was “so excited” for both Markle and Prince Harry to experience parenthood.

“When Malia and Sasha were newborns, Barack and I could lose hours just watching them sleep,” she told Markle. “We loved to listen to the little sounds they’d make – especially the way they cooed when they were deep into dreaming.”

“Don’t get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting. I’m sure you know a thing or two about that these days,” she added. “But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity. I’m so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savour it all.”

caption Vogue’s September issue was guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex. source Peter Lindbergh/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Obama also shared the lessons she has learned from raising her daughters through to adulthood.

“Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there’s only so much we can control,” she said.

“And, boy, have I tried – especially at first. As mothers, we just don’t want anything or anyone to hurt our babies. But life has other plans. Bruised knees, bumpy roads, and broken hearts are part of the deal,” she added.

Markle gave birth to her first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, back in May. The duchess revealed she has been working on guest editing the September issue of Vogue for seven months – meaning she was working on the project throughout her maternity leave.

The royal has only made a handful of public appearances since giving birth, most notably, for Archie’s christening earlier this month. Harry and Markle posted two new photos of the newborn to mark the special event.

Vogue’s September issue will be available to download and purchase from Friday, August 2.