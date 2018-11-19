Michelle Obama has her own playlist she uses during photoshoots, and it features Michael Jackson and Kendrick Lamar

caption Former first lady Michelle Obama. source Jim Young / Reuters

Michelle Obama likes to get down during her photo shoots – and the former first lady arrived at her cover shoot for Essence magazine with her own playlist ready to go, the magazine’s director told Page Six.

For her Essence cover, she was snapped busting a move and clicking her fingers.

“When she walked on set, she had her own playlist,” Essence entertainment director Cori Murray told Page Six.

So, what does the former FLOTUS jam to?

“There was tons of Michael Jackson, Chance the Rapper – and when she put on ‘Humble’ by Kendrick [Lamar], things got loose,” Murray said.

“From our very first conversations, he showed me that he wasn’t afraid to express his fears and doubts, or that he might not have all the answers,” she told Essence.

“Just as important, I saw who he was not only in the way he treated me but in the way he interacted with others outside of our relationship. He showed me that he respected women by the way he treated his mother, his sisters, and his grandmother.”

According to Page Six, “Becoming” sold more than 725,000 copies in its first day on the shelves, making it one of the strongest debuts of the year.

The book is full of candid thoughts from the former first lady, as well as stories about her time in the White House.

You can read the 25 things we learned from “Becoming” here.