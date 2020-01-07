Michelle Obama will host an Instagram video series following college students as they navigate the challenges of higher education

Michelle Obama will have a series on IGTV, Instagram’s video platform, starting later this month.

The series, “A Year of Firsts,” will be about showing inspiring stories of first-year college students.

The Obamas have been involved in media ventures since leaving office in 2016, and their production company Higher Ground has deals with Spotify and Netflix.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michelle Obama can now add “Instagram star” to her resume, after announcing that she will launch an Instagram series, Axios first reported.

The series, which will be called “A Year of Firsts,” will follow college students through their first year of school, as they deal with like academics, making friends, navigating financial aid, mental health, and other common issues students can relate to.

“By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through – and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges” Obama told Axios in a statement.

The six-episode series will be available on IGTV, Instagram’s video platform, beginning in mid-January, and will last through June, according to Axios. The series is produced by media company ATTN, in collaboration with Reach Higher, an initiative to “inspire every student in America to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school” that was created by Obama as First Lady.

This isn’t the Obamas’ first foray into media since leaving the White House. Their production company Higher Ground reportedly signed an eight-figure deal with Netflix last year, and the first project is scheduled for release in August 2020. At least six other Netflix projects with Higher Ground are in the works as well. In June, Higher Ground agreed to produce an exclusive, multi-year podcast deal with Spotify.

ATTN has also hosted projects by political figures before. Ahead of the 2018 midterms, it launched an IGTV series with former vice president Joe Biden, who has since entered the 2020 presidential race.