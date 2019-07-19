Michelle Obama issues veiled rebuke of Trump’s racist tweets: ‘It’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.’

caption Michelle Obama held a conversation with Phoebe Robinson about her book “Becoming” at Oslo Spektrum on April 11, 2019 in Oslo, Norway. source Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama in a tweet on Friday said what “truly makes our country great is its diversity” in a tweet that was seemingly designed to denounce President Donald Trump.

Though Obama did not mention the president’s name, her tweet espoused themes that go against much of his rhetoric and recent statements.

The tweet came as the president continues to face backlash over racist tweets he sent on Sunday about four progressive Democratic lawmakers who are women of color.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday touted America's diversity in a tweet that came amid ongoing backlash to racist tweets President Donald Trump sent on Sunday.

“What truly makes our country great is its diversity. I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years,” Obama said. “Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”

Though she didn’t use the president’s name, the former first lady’s tweet championed themes antithetical to messages from Trump over the course of the week as he riled up his supporters with xenophobic, bigoted rhetoric. The opening line in her tweet on what “truly makes our country great” also appeared to be a repudiation of Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

What truly makes our country great is its diversity. I've seen that beauty in so many ways over the years. Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there's a place for us all. We must remember it's not my America or your America. It's our America. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 19, 2019

Trump on Sunday tweeted that four progressive Democratic lawmakers, who are women of color, should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested” countries from which they came.

The president’s tweets were aimed at Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Three out of four of the lawmakers were born in the US and all are US citizens. Omar was born in Somalia and came to the US as a refugee when she was a child, ultimately becoming a US citizen at 17.

At rally for his re-election campaign on Wednesday in North Carolina, Trump continued his attacks on Omar, which prompted the crowd to echo his racist weets with chants of, “SEND HER BACK!”

Trump on Thursday seemed to disavow the chant and falsely claimed he tried to stop it, though footage shows him pausing for 13 seconds and allowing it to continue before speaking again.

On Friday, Trump said the people at his rally were “incredible patriots” as he continued to lambast the four progressive Democrats, who’ve become known as “The Squad” on Capitol Hill.