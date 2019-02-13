Michelle Obama reveals her mom doesn’t think she’s a ‘real’ celebrity in a Grammy night text exchange

Former First Lady Michelle Obama received a standing ovation when she made an appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

She stood alongside Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss what music meant to her.

Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, asked her daughter if she met any ‘real stars’ while at the event.

Obama posted the hilarious text exchange with her mother on Instagram.

Michelle Obama may be a former first lady known around the world, but her own mother won’t give her the title of “real star” just yet.

Obama shared a hilarious text exchange with her mother, Marian Robinson, about “real stars” after receiving a standing ovation at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening.

“I guess you were a hit at the Grammys,” Robinson wrote, after Obama appeared alongside Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith.

When Obama asked her mother if she watched the award show, Robinson said yes, and asked: “Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?”

Obama laughed at the message, and told her mother: “And I Am A real star … by the way …”

“Yeah,” Robinson responded.

Obama shared the text exchange on Instagram alongside a laughing emoji and the caption: “When your mom doesn’t think you’re a ‘real’ celebrity…”

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Obama spoke about how music changed her life – and had to wait out the screaming cheers before she could get a sentence in.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the Southside to the ‘Who Run the World’ songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story,” Obama said. “And I know that’s true for everybody here.”

“Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves,” Obama continued. “Our dignities and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters: Every story within every voice, every note within every song.”