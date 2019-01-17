21 of Michelle Obama’s most inspiring quotes on work, success, and relationships

Former First Lady Michelle Obama turns 55 on Thursday.

With a history of impressive jobs, efforts to create change nationwide and worldwide, and memorable advice, Obama has become a role model to many.

In honor of her birthday, we collected some of her most inspiring quotes throughout the years.

Michelle Obama is a modern-day revolutionary woman.

She’s encouraged education for girls, championed for equal rights, advocated for American families in poverty, and pushed for healthy living. And that’s not to mention the history of titles she’s held that make for an impressive resume: First lady, lawyer, mom, style icon, and bestselling author, thanks to her recently published memoir, “Becoming.”

As husband Barack Obama said in his presidential farewell address, she’s done everything “with grace and with grit and with style and good humor.”

It’s easy to see how Michelle has become a role model for girls and women everywhere, especially when you consider the advice she’s given over the years. Her words have served as soundboard on everything from work and success to relationships and identity.

On success

Source: Oregon State University Commencement Speech

On creating global change

Source: “Becoming”

On learning to love yourself

Source: Interview with Oprah Winfrey for the United State of Women

On making a difference

Source: Young African Women Leaders Forum

On having it all

Source: Interview with Oprah Winfrey for the United State of Women

On the power of time

Source: “Becoming”

On creating opportunities for yourself and others

Source: 2012 Democratic National Convention

On marriage

source Annie Leibovitz/White House;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: 2011 White House luncheon

On the value of women

Source: 2009 State Department Women of Courage Awards

On carving your own path

Source: “Becoming”

On decision-making

Source: “Michelle Obama in her Own Words: The Views and Values of America’s First Lady”

On speaking up

Source: “Becoming”

On achievement

Source: 2008 Democratic National Convention Keynote Address

On believing in yourself

Source: “Becoming”

On growing up

Source: “Becoming”

On accepting failure

Source: Glamour’s 2015 “The Power of an Educated Girl” panel

On boys

Source: Glamour’s 2015 “The Power of an Educated Girl” panel

On being the bigger person

Source: 2016 Democratic National Convention

On female friendships

Source: “Becoming”

On authenticity

Source: Marie Claire

On the future of youth

Source: Final Speech as First Lady