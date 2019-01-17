21 of Michelle Obama’s most inspiring quotes on work, success, and relationships

- Former First Lady Michelle Obama turns 55 on Thursday.
- With a history of impressive jobs, efforts to create change nationwide and worldwide, and memorable advice, Obama has become a role model to many.
- In honor of her birthday, we collected some of her most inspiring quotes throughout the years.
Michelle Obama is a modern-day revolutionary woman.
She’s encouraged education for girls, championed for equal rights, advocated for American families in poverty, and pushed for healthy living. And that’s not to mention the history of titles she’s held that make for an impressive resume: First lady, lawyer, mom, style icon, and bestselling author, thanks to her recently published memoir, “Becoming.”
As husband Barack Obama said in his presidential farewell address, she’s done everything “with grace and with grit and with style and good humor.”
It’s easy to see how Michelle has become a role model for girls and women everywhere, especially when you consider the advice she’s given over the years. Her words have served as soundboard on everything from work and success to relationships and identity.
In honor of her 55th birthday, we’ve rounded up some of her most inspiring and memorable quotes and wisdom, both serious and lighthearted.
On success
Source: Oregon State University Commencement Speech
On creating global change
Source: “Becoming”
On learning to love yourself
Source: Interview with Oprah Winfrey for the United State of Women
On making a difference
Source: Young African Women Leaders Forum
On having it all
Source: Interview with Oprah Winfrey for the United State of Women
On the power of time
Source: “Becoming”
On creating opportunities for yourself and others
Source: 2012 Democratic National Convention
On marriage
Source: 2011 White House luncheon
On the value of women
Source: 2009 State Department Women of Courage Awards
On carving your own path
Source: “Becoming”
On decision-making
Source: “Michelle Obama in her Own Words: The Views and Values of America’s First Lady”
On speaking up
Source: “Becoming”
On achievement
Source: 2008 Democratic National Convention Keynote Address
On believing in yourself
Source: “Becoming”
On growing up
Source: “Becoming”
On accepting failure
Source: Glamour’s 2015 “The Power of an Educated Girl” panel
On boys
Source: Glamour’s 2015 “The Power of an Educated Girl” panel
On being the bigger person
Source: 2016 Democratic National Convention
On female friendships
Source: “Becoming”
On authenticity
Source: Marie Claire
On the future of youth
Source: Final Speech as First Lady