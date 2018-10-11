Michelle Obama said Barack does one thing at home that drives her crazy

caption Michelle Obama appeared on the “Today” show on Thursday morning. source NBC

Former first lady Michelle Obama sat down for an interview on the “Today” show on Thursday morning.

During the interview, Obama was asked about her post-White House life and whether her husband, former President Barack Obama, ever drives her crazy.

She said that they had separate bathrooms and that it bothered her when he would come into her bathroom. “I’m like, ‘Why are you in here?'” she said.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s close relationship was a focal point of the Obama administration years – and it even inspired a film. But the former first lady says things aren’t always perfect between her and the former president.

“One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms,” the former first lady said as the audience laughed. “When he enters my bathrooms, sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are you in here?’ And he’s like, ‘I live here. Can I enjoy my bathroom too?'”

But Obama said life post-White House had been good for the two of them and that her favorite part now was all the “small things.”

“It’s going to my girl’s game and just really being a mom,” she said. “So there’s nothing new that’s going on – it’s just that we’re out in the real world.”

caption Michelle and former President Barack Obama. source Mark Wilson/Getty

Obama appeared on the show to announce a new initiative called the “Global Girls Alliance” to support more than 1,500 grassroots organizations focused on educating girls around the world.

“The stats show that when you educate a girl, you educate a family, a community, a country,” she said. “It makes no sense … that girls and women are not getting educated, that they’re not in school.”

She added: “So it absolutely makes sense for us, if we care about climate change, if we care about poverty, if we care about maternal and child health, then we have to care about education.”