Michelle Obama will read children’s books every Monday in weekly livestreams that are perfect for families stuck at home

caption Michelle Obama reading books to a group of children in November 2018 in LA. source Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Starting Monday, Michelle Obama will read popular children’s books every week in a new livestream series called “Mondays With Michelle Obama.”

The livestreams are free to watch and will air every Monday through May 11 on the PBS Kids YouTube channel and Penguin Random House Facebook page.

Several stars are recording read-alouds of books for kids to lift spirits while families and caregivers are adapting to new routines at home.

Michelle Obama will be reading children’s books every Monday through May 11 to help lift spirits with beloved stories while many parents and families are spending more time at home.

The former first lady’s reading sessions, titled “Mondays With Michelle Obama,” are free and available for kids and parents tuning in from anywhere in the world. The first episode will be livestreamed on Monday, April 20, at 12 p.m. ET on the PBS Kids YouTube channel and the Penguin Random House Facebook page.

In her first read-aloud session, Obama will read “The Gruffalo,” written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, according to a statement obtained by Insider.

Her next sessions will include “There’s a Dragon in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher and illustrated by Greg Abbott; “Miss Maple’s Seeds” by Eliza Wheeler; and finally, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” an iconic children’s story by Eric Carle.

In the statement, Obama talked about the formative role reading can play for kids and families, especially during quarantine.

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories, and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break,” Obama said.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud,” she continued. “And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children – and then later, as first lady, with kids everywhere.”

The former first lady isn’t the only familiar face who’s providing families with kid-friendly read-aloud sessions during this uncertain time. The Instagram account Save With Stories has featured stars like Ina Garten, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Jennifer Garner, among many others, who read a selection of children’s stories every day.

Families looking for other read-alouds or activities can tune into the Instagram account of the author and illustrator behind the “Pete the Cat” series, James Dean, who’s sharing drawings and stories every weekday.