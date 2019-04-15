Michelle Obama says she was surprised to see the Queen wearing a ‘little bitty pin’ she gave her when they sat down to dinner

caption Michelle Obama meeting Queen Elizabeth II in 2009. source John Stillwell/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Michelle Obama had nothing but high praise for Queen Elizabeth II while doing press for her book, “Becoming,” at the O2 in London on Sunday.

The former First Lady said Her Majesty wore a pin that she and husband Barack Obama gifted her the last time they met.

Obama also addressed the infamous moment when she broke strict royal protocol and put an arm around the Queen.

Michelle Obama praised the “graciousness, intelligence, and wit” of Queen Elizabeth II while promoting her new memoir, “Becoming” at London’s O2 on Sunday.

The former First Lady spoke about her surprise when Her Majesty wore a pin that she and Barack Obama had gifted her on a previous visit, according to Hello! Magazine.

“I remember, I don’t know if it was the first visit or the second visit, we gave her this little pin. You know, what do you give her Majesty the Queen?” she explained.

“It’s like, ok, we gave her a little pin and I remember the evening of the dinner after we exchanged gifts, we were standing in line. She had on a beautiful [outfit] – I’m sure it was covered in diamonds and a crown – and you sort of look and go, ‘all of that is real.’

“You go, ‘that’s nice, but it’s all real.’

“And in the gloriousness of that outfit she had on, she put on the little bitty pin we gave her.”

“And I was like, ‘you wore the pin?’ And she just said, ‘hmm, yes.’

“That has been my experience. That kind of warmth, and graciousness, and intelligence, and wit. I like her.”

Obama also addressed the infamous photo where she has her arm around Her Majesty.

Obama, who previously revealed the Queen branded royal protocol “rubbish” said she had no regrets about breaking etiquette.

“I don’t know if I could have done anything differently because it was just a natural human reaction,” she said.

“I learned over the course of my time on the international stage to either hold my hands together tightly or behind my back to sort of, kind of, just make sure I was thinking before I reacted naturally.

“But in that moment, no. That was absolutely the right thing to do, because it was the human thing to do.”

Obama previously spoke about her visit to Windsor Castle in 2016, where she went against protocol by sitting next to Her Majesty in a car.

After being told that she was supposed to sit in the front with Prince Phillip, while Barack Obama was to sit in the backseat with the Queen, Her Majesty said, “just get in, sit wherever.”

“She’s telling you one thing and you’re remembering protocol and she says, ‘Oh it’s all rubbish, just get in,'” Obama explained.