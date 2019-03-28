A Utah woman survived a week in the wilderness after her SUV got stuck in the snow

caption Michelle Richan source FOX 13 Salt Lake City

Michelle Richan, 47, was missing for seven days after her SUV got stuck in mud and snow on a remote road in Park Valley, Utah, on March 19.

She was driving 350 miles home from Eureka, Nevada, to Heber City, Utah, when she ended up on the remote road.

Richan was prepared for the worst, and had survival gear – including two weeks worth of food and water – in her trunk.

Michelle Richan, 47, got stuck in mud and snow in Park Valley, Utah, on March 19 as she drove 350 miles home from Eureka, Nevada, to Heber City, Utah, according to the Deseret News.

Richan credits her survivalist tendencies for why she’s alive today – she had enough food and water in her car to last two weeks.

“I like going out in the middle of nowhere like that. It’s just, you know, if you’re going to be out there, you need to be able to survive out there. You need to have it,” she told the Deseret News.

She told Fox 13 Salt Lake City that in her trunk she had plenty of food and drinks, including water, Pepsi, chocolate milk, fruit, pudding, and Pop Tarts.

Richan said she spent most of her time on the remote Emigrant Trail Road collecting wood and burning signal fires in hopes that others would see her smoke.

She also shot her gun off a few times to catch people’s attention, but search crews still took a week to find her.

Officials finally found Richan on March 26, when a small plane pilot spotted her from above. It was a snow plow driver that got to Richan first.

“He goes, ‘I have to pull you out. You’re in my way,'” Richan told the Deseret News. “You have to thank the plow guy. He’s the one that found me finally.”

Richan, who has been reunited with her family, said she would have burned her spare tire before deciding to walk to find help.