‘Crazy Rich Asian’ star Michelle Yeoh wore the infamous emerald engagement ring from the film on the Golden Globes red carpet

Michelle Yeoh, who played Eleanor Young in “Crazy Rich Asians,” took a style cue from her character for the 76th annual Golden Globes, which took place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

Yeoh appeared to wear the exact emerald engagement ring from the film.

Fans fawned over the gorgeous ring and the sweet callback to the popular love story.

In the film, which follows the love story of Eleanor’s son Nick Young (Henry Golding) and Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), Eleanor is the commanding matriach who is reluctant to give Rachel her blessing.

In fact, Yeoh played a huge role in finding the perfect ring for Eleanor to wear, nd for Nick to eventually propose with.

“The ring in the movie, it belonged to me, yes,” Yeoh told The Knot. “It was very important for it to be real. And Eleanor was a character who knew what she wore had to be flawless. Her [own] mother-in-law did not approve and did not give her the family ring at the end of the day… so that ring had to be very special.”

The film’s director, John M. Chu, echoed this sentiment.

“We had a ring designed already, and our mock-up looked so s—ty that Michelle was like, ‘That cannot be the ring I wear,'” the Chu told Vulture. “I’m like, ‘I know, I know. I’m so embarrassed by it, but we don’t have the money.’ She’s like, ‘I have a better ring than that.'”

“She pulls it out, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s our ring,'” Chu said.

Fans were quick to fawn over the gorgeous ring and the sweet callback to the popular love story.

