Michigan is delivering free condoms to anyone who wants them

Michigan’s health department is sending condoms to anyone who requests them.

Officials told MLive that the health department usually offers condoms in government buildings, bars, and elsewhere. But because of the stay-at-home order, they’ve opted to turn to delivery.

Each package will be unmarked and discrete, and will include 10 condoms and 10 packets of lubrication.

Michigan residents can request deliveries through MDHHS-FreeCondoms@Michigan.gov, Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, told MLive.

She said each package will include 10 condoms and 10 packets of lubrication, and they will come in discrete, unmarked boxes hand-addressed by health department staff.

“We feel that it is extremely important during this public health crisis to continue to support our communities in protecting themselves against unintended pregnancy, STIs, and HIV,” Sutfin told MLive.

Michigan has had 41,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,789 deaths from the virus.

The state has faced protests from groups who say Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is too strict, though on Thursday she signed an order that extends closures of nonessential businesses.

“Although we are beginning to see the curve flatten, we are not out of the woods yet. We must all continue to be diligent, observe social distancing and limit in-person interactions and services to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer told reporters, according to Click on Detroit.

“Michigan now has more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19,” she continued. “The virus has killed more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam war. Extending this order is vital to the health and safety of every Michigander. If we work together and do our part, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”