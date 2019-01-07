A family of 5 was killed in what is believed to be a wrong-way crash involving a drunk driver

caption The Abbas Family. source ACC Arab American and Chaldean Council/Facebook

A Michigan family of five was killed in a car accident in Kentucky, early Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The family’s SUV was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling the wrong way down the northbound lane of I-75, according to the news release. Per the release, an investigation found that the cars caught fire upon collision, killing the family of five and the driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old man.

FATAL COLLISION – Six people, including a family of five from Michigan, were killed on I-75 North after an SUV was hit by a pickup driving in the wrong direction. Witnesses are asked to contact our Collision Reconstruction Unit. https://t.co/I50DgErGrU pic.twitter.com/JPMILeDCOL — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) January 6, 2019

According to NBC News the family of five – Dr. Rima Abbas, 38, her and husband Issam Abbas, 42, and their children Ali, 14; Isabella, 13; and Giselle, 7, – were traveling home to Michigan from a family vacation in Florida when the crash happened.

The Fayette County Coroner believes the truck driver was under the influence at the time, per NBC News.

Online, people – including community officials and friends – are mourning the Abbas family.

An entire family lost their lives because of a driver driving under the influence. Issam Abbas, 42, his wife, Dr. Rima Abbas, 38, and their children: Ali, 14; Isabella, 13, and Giselle, 7. These people were family members and friends of people I personally know. I am broken. pic.twitter.com/AuDRillWnx — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) January 7, 2019

They were driving back home from a vacation in Florida. Got into fatal accident on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky with a driver that was believed to be driving under the influence. Please keep them, their families, and friends in your prayers. ❤ — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) January 7, 2019

DO NOT DRIVE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MARIJUANA, OF DRUGS, OF DRINKS! DRIVE SOBER! ???????? — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) January 7, 2019

Mayor John B. O’Reilly, Jr. and the City of Dearborn express sincere condolences to all mourning the loss of Dr. Rima Abbas, Issam Abbas and their three children. Issam Abbas was a City employee while attending law school. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by their passing. pic.twitter.com/hLNRuplPe4 — City of Dearborn MI (@cityofdearborn) January 7, 2019

“Such a terrible and tragic loss, our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy and our thoughts and prayers are with those grieving the loss of Issam Abbas, Dr. Rima Abbas and their children Ali, Isabelle, and Giselle,” the ACC Arab American and Chaldean Council said in a statement on Facebook.

