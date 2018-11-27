A medical center allegedly told a single mother to fundraise $10,000 for a heart transplant after saying she didn’t have enough money to cover the procedure

caption Hedda Martin source GoFundMe

Hedda Martin, 60, was told she couldn’t receive a heart transplant at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, earlier this month.

The clinic said Martin was denied because she did not have the funds to pay for immuno-suppressing drugs that would ensure the new heart would not be rejected by her body.

The clinic suggested that she launch a “fundraising effort of $10,000” to be reconsidered for a transplant.

A 60-year-old woman’s need for a heart transplant has revealed the problems within America’s healthcare system, after she was told by a medical clinic in Michigan to turn to GoFundMe to pay for drugs needed for the procedure.

Hedda Martin received a letter from the transplant committee at Spectrum Health’s Richard DeVos Heart and Lung Transplant Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, earlier this month saying she could not have a heart transplant because she didn’t have the funds to pay for post-transplant immunosuppressant drugs that would ensure that the new organ would not be rejected by her body.

“The Committee is recommending a fundraising effort of $10,000,” read the letter to Martin, which she uploaded to Facebook in a now-deleted post and was later shared on Twitter by journalist Luke O’Neil.

Martin was asked to show the clinic that she has $10,000 in savings before she’s eligible for a transplant, she said in the Facebook post.

“Only when I have raised that required amount, will I then be ‘reconsidered’ for heart transplant,” she wrote, according to Splinter. “Not automatically added to list but reconsidered. This is new.”

Read more: A drone successfully delivered a human organ, and it’s good news for vital organ transplants where every second counts

Martin has a $4,500 annual deductible on her Medicare plan, and would have been required to pay a $700-a-month copay on immunosuppressant drugs until she met that deductible, according to The Detroit Free Press.

But Martin is disabled and hasn’t been able to work since 2017. She needs the heart transplant due to congestive heart failure, which she occurred as a result of chemotherapy she underwent to treat breast cancer in 2005.

Martin’s transplant is part of a larger problem

Martin’s story went viral over the weekend, with many mentioning how it highlighted the broken for-profit health insurance system in the United States.

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has advocated for Medicare for All, even shared the post.

Healthcare advocate Matthew Cortland detailed why Martin was being denied in a series of tweets, explaining that the government’s rules for Medicare – not a private insurance company – had imposed the high co-pay rate

This wasn’t an insurer, @Ocasio2018, the letter is from the transplant committee. And they're likely requiring a $10k reserve because of the significant out-of-pocket costs MEDICARE imposes on patients. https://t.co/OcW5q84Dvp — Matthew 'healthcare is a human right' Cortland (@mattbc) November 24, 2018

Immunosuppressive medications are absolutely necessary for a heart transplant recipient – immunosuppressants in this context are sometimes called "anti-rejection meds." Without them, the organ recipient's immune system would attack the donor heart, destroying it. — Matthew 'healthcare is a human right' Cortland (@mattbc) November 24, 2018

Following the advice of the clinic, Martin’s son, Alex Britt, set up a GoFundMe on Saturday. The page has since raised more than $29,000 for Martin’s heart transplant and treatment.

Spectrum Health released a statement on its website saying that while medical needs are the clinic’s focus, “the fact is that transplants require lifelong care and immunosuppression drugs, and therefore costs are sometimes a regrettable and unavoidable factor in the decision-making process.”

Read more: Trump’s new plan to drive down drug prices to fight ‘global freeloaders’ sounds exactly like what those ‘freeloaders’ are already doing

Medicare has covered heart transplants since 1987, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, but the drugs that keep a person’s body from rejecting the new organ still require a copay, which Spectrum considered too costly for Martin.

It remains unclear if the medical clinic contacted the makers of the immunosupression drugs before denying Martin a new heart. Some drugmakers offer discounts or free medication to patients in life-threatening situations, according to the Free Press.

‘Medical’ is one of GoFundMe’s largest categories

GoFundMe told INSIDER that the website can be a resource for people needing help with “the rising costs of a broken health care system.”

The company added: “However, while GoFundMe can provide timely, critical help to people facing health care crises, we do not aim to be a substitute social safety net. A crowdfunding platform can not and should not be a solution to complex, systemic problems that must be solved with meaningful public policy.”

“We believe that affordable access to comprehensive health care is a right, and action must be taken at the local, state, and federal levels of government to make this a reality for all Americans,” the statement continued. “But in the meantime, we will continue to work hard to provide a place where Americans can help one another during times of need.”