Gun control advocates are outraged over a Michigan high school spending $48 million on curved hallways and ‘wing-walls’ to prevent mass shootings

Reports that a Michigan high school is spending $48 million to redesign its buildings in an effort to thwart a potential mass shooting sparked outrage on Tuesday among proponents of gun control.

The Fruitport, Michigan school is building curved hallways, protective walls, and other safety features in response to recent mass shootings in schools, including at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last year.

“One of the ideas of this curved hallway is to cut down on the line of sight of an active shooter,” the school’s superintendent, Bob Szymoniak, told NBC News in a segment that drew attention online. He added that the school added so-called “wing walls” for students to hide behind in the event of a shooting.

Tonight on @NBCNightlyNews: @TVKateSnow travels to Michigan, where a new school is being built with curved walls and hiding places – specifically designed to deter active shooters. pic.twitter.com/tlkU32WHGS — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 3, 2019

The NBC segment drew attention online, where many pointed out that school shootings have become frighteningly common. Some gun control advocates argued that schools are doing more to try to prevent mass shootings than the Republican leadership in Washington.

“Curved walls. Hiding places. Designed for our children to take cover. To deter active shooters. Schools are literally being redesigned because shootings have become so common – yet @senatemajldr still refuses to act,” California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted in response to the story, laying blame on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Curved walls. Hiding places. Designed for our children to take cover. To deter active shooters. Schools are literally being redesigned because shootings have become so common — yet @senatemajldr still refuses to act. https://t.co/BKOicpWKLS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 4, 2019

“The problem isn’t straight walls and not enough hiding places in schools,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s the killings. Other countries don’t have curved-walled schools. You’re normalising the problem.”

OR WHAT IF YOU JUST PASSED #GUNCONTROLNOW HOW WOULD THAT BE AS A POSSIBLE SOLUTION https://t.co/uSg1kPjTGH — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) September 4, 2019

it's actually a very amazing sort of performance art piece, really, when you step back to think about it. to try to stop gun violence we will literally change everything about our lives — including the very architecture of our buildings, the spaces we live in — except the guns. https://t.co/R62m6rSyqD — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) September 4, 2019

This definitely seems like the sensible solution to the problem https://t.co/mUmJxKcApb — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 4, 2019

So, to recap, instead of implementing sensible gun regulations like every other country in the developed world, we're designing schools to thwart mass shootings, which we're pretending are inevitable. https://t.co/eXBpRR1Kdr — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) September 4, 2019

Our elected officials are so afraid of banning weapons of war for citizens that we have to design our schools around them. @senatemajldr continues to block the will the people. https://t.co/TZyFRpstIO — Bryan Haggerty (@bhaggs) September 4, 2019