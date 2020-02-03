Michigan State University apologizes amid backlash for ‘inappropriate and insensitive’ gift shop display with dolls of notable black figures hanging from trees

caption Michigan State University source Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Michigan State University issued an apology after a student found dolls of notable black people hanging from strings on trees in a gift shop.

The student, Krystal Davis-Dunn, said “these images evoke a visceral experience.”

University officials noted that employees and volunteers at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts, where the “inappropriate and insensitive” dolls were being sold, will undergo racial bias training.

Michigan State University is in the midst of a maelstrom after a student discovered dolls of notable black Americans hanging from strings on trees in a gift shop.

Krystal Davis-Dunn on Thursday shared photographs of the display, featuring Barack and Michelle Obama, Prince, Martin Luther King Jr., and Harriet Tubman, on Facebook, WLNS first reported.

Davis-Dunn wrote that the dolls, which she found at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts, were not part of an “art display.” Instead, they were “brought by Michigan State University and sold at a gift shop and displayed by staff on trees,” she said.

She also specified that she shared the images to “vent and highlight the continuous acts of [micro-aggression] … These images evoke a visceral experience… trauma lives in the body. [Enough] is enough!”

Talking to WLNS.com, Davis Dunn said the dolls were reminiscent of “the lynching of African Americans. It’s a fear tactic.”

MSU officials took down the display after receiving complaints. University spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant issued a statement that was shared with Business Insider, apologizing to students, and noting that employees and volunteers at the Wharton Center will undergo racial bias training.

“We were made aware of an inappropriate and insensitive display at the Wharton Center gift shop which used a tree-like rack to hold historical black figures. Regardless of the intent of the display, its impact cannot be ignored – people were hurt and offended.”

It remains unclear what the intention was.

Davis-Dunn, who is urging the university to be more inclusive and offer support to students of color, told WLNS that university officials aren’t demonstrating any urgency in addressing this incident.

“Something has to happen now,” she said. “I don’t know what that is, but there has to be someone paying attention, someone capable of making changes and addressing these things that are happening now.”

Davis-Dunn didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for a comment.

This isn’t the first time that racial tensions have bubbled over at MSU. Last October, a noose constructed from toilet paper was found hanging from a door in a residence hall.

“Students of color here feel unwelcome here. I’m just going to say it,” student John Ray told WILX at the time.

For her part, Guerrant acknowledged also that the university has to make strides in creating a culture that is “inclusive and safe for all faculty, staff, students and visitors. As we enter Black History Month, it’s important we not only recognize the many contributions of African Americans, but we remember history and confront all bias.”

