The Belgium striker who went viral for accidentally kicking a ball into his own face says he knew he ‘f—– up’ straight away

caption Michy Batshuayi. source Reuters

Michy Batshuayi may well be responsible for creating one of the most memorable moments of the 2018 World Cup.

However, it is a moment the Belgium striker will hope to forget.

Belgium midfielder Adnan Januzaj scored his team’s only goal in the 1-0 win over England on Thursday.

Batshuayi wanted to thump the ball into the net as a way of celebrating – but he ended up kicking the ball into his own face, by mistake.

He is now the talk of the internet – and he said he knows he “f—– up.”

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi can pinpoint the exact moment when he “f—– up” – and it is precisely one second after the photograph you can see above.

Belgium beat England 1-0 in a World Cup Group G game on Thursday and the winning goal, struck by Adnan Januzaj in the 51st minute, spawned a celebration that has come back to haunt Batshuayi.

That is because Batshuayi’s celebration has become a talking point.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has spawned many of them, from the Video Assistant Referee to Diego Maradona’s antics, as well as all of the goals and drama in between.

However, we may finally have our definitive 2018 World Cup moment – and it’s a man kicking a ball into his own face.

Here it is, in case you haven’t seen it.

Michy Batshuayi goal celebration: off the post, off the face ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Rv3uh6STKo — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) June 28, 2018

Pack your bags and come home guys. The World Cup is over. It does not get any better than this.

Though for Batshuayi, the player involved, it certainly gets worse.

Why? Because he’s viral and he knows it. Twitter told him – repeatedly.

Posting immediately after Belgium’s win, which put the team at the top of Group G and into a Round of 16 knockout match against Japan on Monday, Batshuayi said: “I knew I would be f—– the minute I come to my [Twitter] mentions.”

He added: “Why am I so stupid, bro? S— hurts.”

Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions ???????????????????????????????????????????????? why am I so stupid bro ????????‍♂️ shit hurts — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

He later said “Fortnite celebrations [are] so overrated,” so he wanted to “create something new.”

The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated ???? pic.twitter.com/wAf5Wt6QvK — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

Batshuayi does not hold grudges, according to his Belgium teammate Axel Witsel. Here he is hugging the post that defied him.