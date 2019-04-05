Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger is reportedly recovering well after a successful heart surgery

caption Mick Jagger plans to be back onstage in July for the Rolling Stones’ North American leg of the “No Filter Tour.” source Carrie Davenport/Redferns

Mick Jagger reportedly underwent a successful heart surgery on Thursday.

Multiple outlets, including Billboard and Deadline, cite sources that say Jagger is healing well and “in great health.”

The Rolling Stones recently postponed their upcoming tour, scheduled to start in April, due to Jagger’s health concerns.

Mick Jagger is reportedly healing well and “in great health” after a successful heart surgery.

According to anonymous sources cited by multiple outlets, including Billboard and Deadline, the Rolling Stones front man underwent a minimally invasive procedure to repair his heart valve. Deadline reports the 75-year-old musician had a stent inserted in a sagging artery.

Jagger is reportedly being monitored for complications, but appears to be recovering normally.

The Rolling Stones had recently postponed their upcoming North American leg of the “No Filter Tour,” scheduled to start in April, due to Jagger’s health concerns. The band didn’t offer details of his condition, but revealed that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.”

In the announcement, the band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Jagger himself apologized to fans on Twitter.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

“I really hate letting you down like this,” he wrote. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The tour is rescheduled to begin in July, but the band has not yet announced any official dates.

Billboard reports that Jagger will need to rest for four to five days to allow the artery to heal properly, as well as “some additional recovery time before returning to the stage.”