I love this Mickey Mouse ride-on toy because it helps foster the early stages of pretend play for my 1-year-old daughter

source Alicia Betz/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Kiddieland Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Plane Light & Sound Activity Ride-On ($50) is one of my 1-year-old daughter Ellie’s current favorite toys.

She can use it as a ride-on or a push toy, and it helps develop her imagination, balance, and motor skills.

You can also buy a Minnie Mouse version with the same features for $40, or a Paw Patrol one too.

I’m not sure if it’s just the age my daughter’s at or if her fascination with planes will stick, but right now, my 1-year-old Ellie loves all things planes.

Every time we hear a plane or a helicopter, she points to the sky and watches, and she has a book about planes that keeps her attention for way longer than you’d expect a toddler to be enthralled by a book.

She also loves all things Disney (possibly fueled by my own obsession), so this Kiddieland Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Plane Light & Sound Activity Ride-On ($50) is the perfect combination of some of her favorite things. To be honest though, I’m pretty sure she’d love it even if it were just a plain box on wheels, but the Mickey Mouse theme just makes it much more fun.

If your child is obsessed with the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, or even if they have no idea who Mickey Mouse is, I’d be willing to bet they’ll get hours of entertainment out of this toy either way.

The interactive design

source Alicia Betz / Business Insider

This is a classic interactive toy plane with fun features like a propeller that lights up when it’s spun, buttons that play music and sound, and a steering wheel (though it’s static and doesn’t actually turn the wheels). This also means you’ll need AA batteries to actually use these features.

The wings on the side of the plane fold up to make it easier to store, and while she’s riding the plane, Ellie loves to use them as a footrest.

I love that this plane has interactive features that light up and make noise, but that it also encourages her to get up and be active – not that it takes much encouraging for a 1-year-old. A lot of toys that light up or play sounds are meant to be used while the child is sitting in front of it.

The most exciting feature on this toy for a 12-year-old is obviously the ride-on aspect. Of course, Ellie doesn’t realize it, but this toy is helping her to imagine and play independently. Sometimes she plays with the buttons by herself, or puts her stuffed animals on the seat and pushes them around. And yes, there are times when Ellie will just sit on the airplane and wait for someone to push her around.

Riding on the airplane also helps Ellie build up her sense of balance, strengthen core muscles, and develop gross motor skills. When she was first learning to walk, it was fun for her to push this around, and now that she’s entering the climbing stage, she loves to climb and sit on the plane all by herself. I’d much rather Ellie develop her climbing skills with this toy than with a bookshelf or her toy box, which she is inevitably also now learning how to climb.

Another thing I’m excited about with this toy is that I can use it to help Ellie get ready for a trip to Disneyworld we’re taking next fall. I plan on using it to teach her about the real plane we’ll be taking to Florida, and what to expect during the ride.

And since this toy is Disney themed, I can also talk to her about how we’ll get to see Mickey once we’re there. Concepts like this can be confusing and abstract for toddlers, so I think having a concrete toy to help her understand and get excited for the trip will be helpful.

Read more: This $30 water table provides hours of entertainment for my daughter on hot summer days

My one complaint

source Alicia Betz / Business Insider

My least favorite thing about this toy is that it’s hard to push Ellie around on the carpet.

There’s a piece on the back that helps keep the plane from tipping over, but it rubs against the carpet whenever Ellie’s sitting on the plane. When she pushes it herself without her weight on top, or when I push her on hard floors, it “flies” very smoothly. I just tell Ellie that we’re coming up on some turbulence when we get to the carpet; I’d much rather that than an unsafe toy that flips over.

The bottom line

This is a fun interactive toy featuring a favorite childhood character, and Ellie loves to play with it independently and cooperatively. There’s something so fun about being pushed around and pretending to be flying an airplane. It’s such a great way to encourage kids to imagine, and to develop their balance and motor skills while they’re at it too.

There’s a Minnie Mouse version of this plane for $40 – Ellie has her fair share of stereotypical “girly” toys, but I like to buy her the “boy” versions sometimes because being a girl doesn’t mean all of her toys need to be pink and purple. If your toddler is into Paw Patrol, he or she might love the Paw Patrol Marshall Fire Truck ($20.47), or if you’re looking for a simpler ride-on toy, check out the Little Tikes Push and Ride Racer ($24.99).

Pros: Helps develop gross motor skills, fun for kids in multiple stages of development, includes sounds, buttons, and lights

Cons: Hard to push on carpet