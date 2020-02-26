A former Microsoft engineer stole more than $10 million from the company and used it to buy a $1.6 million lakefront home and a Tesla

source Reuters

A former Microsoft software engineer has been convicted of 18 federal felonies for stealing more than $10 million from his former employer.

Volodymyr Kvashuk, who worked at Microsoft from 2016 to 2018, stole “currency stored value,” like online gift cards, and resold them online.

Kvashuk used the money to buy a $1.6 million lakefront home and a $160,000 Tesla.

He’s now facing up to 20 years in prison.

Volodymyr Kvashuk – who worked at Microsoft from August 2016 to June 2018, first as a contractor, then as a full-time employee – was convicted Tuesday in the US District Court in Seattle following a five-day trial, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The court found Kvashuk had stolen “currency stored value,” like online gift cards, during his time testing the retail sales platform on Microsoft’s website. He then resold the currency in exchange for bitcoin and used the money to buy a lakefront home for $1.6 million and a Tesla that cost $160,000 – likely a Model X, given the price.

A spokesperson for Microsoft did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Kvashuk had about $2.8 million in bitcoin sent to him over a seven-month span, and he intentionally concealed how much money was coming into his accounts by using a bitcoin mixing service, which is used to ensure that transactions can’t be traced. Kvashuk claimed the bitcoin was a gift from family when he filed his tax returns, according to the US Attorney.

Kvashuk was fired from Microsoft in June 2018, after Microsoft discovered the thefts. He was arrested and charged with mail fraud in July 2019, and has now been convicted of 18 federal felonies, including:

Five counts of wire fraud

Six counts of money laundering

Two counts of aggravated identity theft

Two counts of filing false tax returns

One count each of mail fraud, access device fraud, and access to a protected computer in furtherance of fraud.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.