Microsoft is acquiring a startup that will help its cloud customers control how their data is being used

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Microsoft announced it acquired the data privacy and governance startup BlueTalon on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. BlueTalon had raised $25.87 million and was backed by firms including Biosys Capital, Signia Venture Partners, Maverick Capital, and Divergent Ventures.

BlueTalon will build data privacy and governance solutions for Microsoft’s Azure cloud.

BlueTalon has historically built technology for private data centers, and under Microsoft it will now also build technology for the cloud – fitting into one of Microsoft’s core strategies.

BlueTalon provides solutions that helps business understand, manage, and control the collection of data, who has access to such information, and how it’s being used. Under Microsoft, BlueTalon will build data privacy and governance solutions for Microsoft’s cloud Azure.

“The IP and talent acquired through BlueTalon brings a unique expertise at the apex of big data, security and governance,” Rohan Kumar, corporate vice president of Azure Data at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post. “This acquisition will enhance our ability to empower enterprises across industries to digitally transform while ensuring right use of data with centralized data governance at scale through Azure.”

BlueTalon builds solutions for private data centers, but CEO Eric Tilenius said in a blog post that more customers started asking the company to build solutions for the cloud. This could also align with Microsoft’s hybrid cloud strategy – the technology for allowing customers to run their data and applications both in private data centers and in the cloud.

“As we began exploring partnership opportunities with various hyperscale cloud providers to better serve our customers, Microsoft deeply impressed us,” Tilenius wrote in the blog post. “The Azure Data team was uniquely thoughtful and visionary when it came to data governance. We found them to be the perfect fit for us in both mission and culture.”