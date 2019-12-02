Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer once made an ‘Austin Powers’ parody video, and it’s just as bizarre as you’d imagine

- source
- James Etue/YouTube
- Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer once recorded a short video together parodying a scene from the “Austin Powers” films.
- The video, posted on YouTube in 2009 and rediscovered recently by BNN Bloomberg anchor Jon Erlichman, was likely made for internal use during Ballmer’s 14-year stint as Microsoft CEO starting in 2000.
- There are numerous goofy videos Gates and Ballmer created while at Microsoft, including ones where they spoof “The Matrix,” go on a playdate, and star in a “The Office”-style mockumentary.
- Take a look at the video below, featuring Gates as Austin Powers and Ballmer as Dr. Evil.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.