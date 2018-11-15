Microsoft has revealed its Black Friday deals for the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Xbox One

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The Microsoft Store has announced a number of great Black Friday deals on laptops, tablets, gaming devices, and more.

Whether you’re a student in need of a new computer for a school, an avid reader looking for a new tablet to catch up on all your favorite books, or a gamer hoping to play the latest releases, Microsoft should be able to satisfy, and at low prices to boot.

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and if carving the turkey doesn’t get you all excited, then maybe the idea of carving up your wallet on Black Friday will do the trick. After all, what better way to follow the greatest day of caloric consumption than with some serious consumer spending?

Here to help you give your wallet some exercise is Microsoft, who has just announced Black Friday deals on the Surface family, Xbox One bundles, Windows 10 PCs, and more of their most popular offerings. Many of these deals will actually be available starting not on actual Black Friday, November 23, but rather this Sunday, November 18.

Microsoft is offering hefty discounts both in physical stores and online on some of their most perennially popular items, but there are a few that stand out.

If you’re looking to save early, the new Surface Laptop 2 in Black that we recently reviewed and liked quite a lot will be available for $300 off its normal price, from November 18 to November 24. If you wait a few days longer, on November 22, you’ll get what I think may be one of the best deals – $330 off select Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover bundles.

If you’re more excited about the gaming aspect of things, Microsoft is offering new Xbox Game Pass customers their first month for just $1 between November 10 and January 3. Alternatively, you can get one month of Xbox Live Gold for just $1 between November 15 and November 30. Microsoft is also offering $100 off select Xbox One consoles. Games are also going on sale, with popular titles like Forza Horizon 4, State of Decay 2, and Sea of Thieves up to 50% off.

There are deals to be found for Windows 10 PC lovers as well. Even if you buy from a vendor that isn’t Windows, you’ll be able to save money – shoppers on NewEgg and Amazon can save $120 and $100 respectively on the MSI GL63 8RE-629, while the Odyssey Z and HMD Odyssey+ are on sale for $400 off on Samsung.com when purchased as a set (for a total price of just under $1,900). Of course, if you’d prefer to keep it within the Microsoft Store, you could buy the Huawei Matebook X Pro for $150 off.

Check out Microsoft’s full list of Black Friday deals here and keep scrolling for some of the best deals you’ll find on it below. Happy shopping!

Surface deals

Xbox deals

Windows 10 PC deals

Nov. 10-30: $120 off the MSI GL63 8RE-629 from NewEgg.com and $100 off the MSI GV62 8RD-200 on Amazon.com

Nov. 18-26: Get $400 off when you purchase the Odyssey Z ($1,799.99) and the HMD Odyssey+ ($499.99) together on Samsung.com

Nov. 18-30: Save $150 on the Huawei Matebook X Pro at the Microsoft Store and get $30 off the Huawei MateBook D 14”on Amazon.com

